Iran Reportedly Pays $70 Mln Debt to S. Korean Firms

Photo : YONHAP News

Iran has reportedly paid some 70 million U.S. dollars of debt to dozens of South Korean exporters using funds frozen at South Korean banks.Yonhap News on Wednesday quoted an unnamed source as saying that around 40 South Korean firms have received 70 million dollars in overdue payments for goods exported to Iran, which they had not received before due to U.S. sanctions on the Middle Eastern country.The source told Yonhap it is thanks to a partial waiver from the U.S. put in place in March on the frozen Iranian oil money. The waiver was set to expire late last month but has been extended by 90 days.Iran is known to still owe a combined 20 million dollars to around ten South Korean exporters.Around seven billion dollars that South Korea used to purchase Iranian oil has been tied up at two South Korean banks since the U.S. put the Iranian central bank on its sanctions list in 2018.Tehran also tapped into the frozen funds in South Korea earlier this year to pay arrears to the United Nations worth 16-point-25 million dollars and purchase COVID-19 vaccines worth 30 million dollars.