Poll: Support Rate for Yoon Falls Below 30% for 1st Time in 4 Months

The latest opinion poll showed that public support for leading presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl fell below 30 percent for the first time in four months amid controversy surrounding him and his family.
According to Realmeter's survey of two-thousand-36 adults nationwide on Monday and Tuesday, 27-point-eight percent of respondents said they supported former Prosecutor-General Yoon.
It is down four-point-five percentage points from a previous survey conducted three weeks earlier. Support for Yoon had remained in the 30-percent range since March 29 when it hit 34-point-four percent.
Yoon’s approval rating in the latest survey also lies within the margin of error with Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung, who garnered 26-point-four percent, up three-point-six percentage points from three weeks earlier.
It is the highest support rate for the governor in the same survey with the previous record high set on May 27 at 25-point-three percent.
Former ruling Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Nak-yon also enjoyed a boost in support and was ranked third at 15-point-six percent, up by seven-point-two percentage points.
The survey, commissioned by OhmyNews, had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-two percentage points.