Poll: Support Rate for Yoon Falls Below 30% for 1st Time in 4 Months

Photo : YONHAP News

The latest opinion poll showed that public support for leading presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl fell below 30 percent for the first time in four months amid controversy surrounding him and his family.According to Realmeter's survey of two-thousand-36 adults nationwide on Monday and Tuesday, 27-point-eight percent of respondents said they supported former Prosecutor-General Yoon.It is down four-point-five percentage points from a previous survey conducted three weeks earlier. Support for Yoon had remained in the 30-percent range since March 29 when it hit 34-point-four percent.Yoon’s approval rating in the latest survey also lies within the margin of error with Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung, who garnered 26-point-four percent, up three-point-six percentage points from three weeks earlier.It is the highest support rate for the governor in the same survey with the previous record high set on May 27 at 25-point-three percent.Former ruling Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Nak-yon also enjoyed a boost in support and was ranked third at 15-point-six percent, up by seven-point-two percentage points.The survey, commissioned by OhmyNews, had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-two percentage points.