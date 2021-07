Photo : YONHAP News

The Bank of Korea(BOK) has kept its key interest rate at a record low of point-five percent.The central bank's monetary policy board announced the decision on Thursday, leaving the key rate frozen for the ninth consecutive time.The BOK slashed its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point to point-75 percent in March of last year before cutting it by another quarter of a percentage point two months later.In a statement, the board cited uncertainties amid a resurgence in the spread of COVID-19 despite a sustained recovery in the domestic economy and an expected uptrend in prices for the time being.BOK Governor Lee Ju-yeol last month hinted at "normalizing" the benchmark rate within the year, but the monetary policy board apparently assessed that it is too soon to hike the rate.