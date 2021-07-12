Small Biz Owners Hold Drive-In Rally in Downtown Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of small business owners held a drive-in rally in the middle of the night in downtown Seoul, Wednesday, to protest the government’s handling of COVID-19.Kim Ki-heung, the co-chair of a committee of small business owners on countering COVID-19, held a news conference around 11:30 p.m. and denounced the government for making only small businesses bear the the burden of the pandemic for the past one-and-a-half years.Kim said these people, swamped by debt, are in tears trying to endure day by day/.He then demanded the government lift the Level Four distancing rules and implement new regulations while also calling for swift compensation to small businesses. Additionally, he urged the government to scrap restrictions on business hours and the number of people businesses can accommodate.Protesters drove their vehicles from Yeouido to Jongno district and faced off with police along the way.Police officials say the drive-in rally was illegal as all types of demonstrations are prohibited except for single-person protests in the Seoul metro area in line with Level Four distancing rules.Police are considering legal action against the organizers and participants on charges of violating laws on rallies and violating protocols to prevent infectious diseases.