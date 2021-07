Photo : YONHAP News

An official in the presidential office has tested positive for COVID-19.Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee disclosed the information Wednesday in a written statement, saying the aide was tested while working from home after the spouse of the staff in question exhibited a fever.It marks the first employee at the top office to test positive for the virus.The presidential office said places the official had visited did not overlap with venues recently visited by the commander in chief.The employee has been vaccinated but the spokesperson did not elaborate on whether the personnel was fully vaccinated or which vaccine was administered.Park said on Thursday that all employees who worked in the same area as the official tested negative.