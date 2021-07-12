Culture Remains of 1.8m Man from 3 Kingdoms' Era Found in Gyeongju

Remains of a man measuring one-point-eight meters dating back some one-thousand-500 years were discovered at a site that houses ancient tombs in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.



The Cultural Heritage Administration(CHA) announced on Thursday that it is the tallest male remains to be discovered so far from the Three Kingdoms period which extended from 57 B.C. to 668 A.D.



The agency cited that the average height of remains for men found in tombs dating back to that era stood at one-point-65 meters.



The agency said the remains were in near perfect condition and that the person had a spine deformity.



Through thorough archeological studies and pathological research, the agency is hoping to find out what physical activity the deceased engaged in and what occupation he had.