Lawmaker Suggests N. Korea behind Seoul Nat'l Univ. Hospital Cyberattack

Photo : YONHAP News

A main opposition lawmaker suggested that a cyberattack on the Seoul National University Hospital last month was likely carried out by a hacking group under North Korea's Reconnaissance General Bureau.People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Ha Tae-keung, a member of the parliamentary intelligence committee, said on Thursday that an analysis he commissioned from a think tank specializing in North Korean cyber terror activities supported the conclusion, after the group tracked down the IP address used in the attack.At least close to seven-thousand documents, including patient records, were reportedly leaked from an idle server and 62 office desktop computers. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.An official from Ha's office said the North may have gained access to key medical data, and called for cyber security measures covering both the public and private sectors.The latest allegations come after state agencies, including the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute(KAERI), were recently exposed to cyberattacks, with North Korea alleged to be its perpetrators..