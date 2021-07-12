4 NC Dinos Players Violate Quarantine Rules, Give False Tracing Info.

Photo : YONHAP News

Four NC Dinos players in the Korea Baseball Organization(KBO) and two of their acquaintances were found to have violated COVID-19 quarantine regulations.According to Seoul's Gangnam district on Wednesday, the athletes in question are Park Sok-min, Park Min-woo, Kwon Hui-dong and Lee Myung-ki. All but Park Min-woo have tested positive for COVID-19.In a statement, Park Sok-min admitted that he invited an acquaintance and that person’s friend to join him and his three teammates for chicken and beer in a Gangnam hotel room on July 5, despite the gathering ban in the metro area.When the acquaintance later tested positive, Park said he immediately notified his team, which then informed the league office. League play has since been suspended.While Park claimed he fully cooperated with authorities, the Gangnam office filed a complaint, accusing three of the players of giving false accounts and hindering proper contact tracing.Park Min-woo, who had been vaccinated as part of the national Olympic baseball team, had to recuse himself from the national team because of the incident, while NC Dinos general manager Kim Jong-moon has been suspended.