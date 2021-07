Photo : YONHAP News

Torrential downpours are expected throughout the country even after the end of monsoon season later this month.In an online briefing Thursday, the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said the rainy season is forecast to end next week as the North Pacific high pressure front expands over the peninsula, with one last bout of rain expected Sunday or Monday.However, if the low pressure trough approaches from the northwest, it could bring additional heavy precipitation, prompting the KMA to remain cautious about specifying an exact end to monsoon season.A KMA official said that only when the North Pacific front consistently envelops the country can the rainy season be declared over.Following the rain, scorching heat, stronger than the current heat wave, is expected to take hold from next week.