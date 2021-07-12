Menu Content

Domestic

Sharp Plunge in 2020 of People Entering, Departing S. Korea amid Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

The pandemic dealt a blow to the number of people both entering and exiting South Korea, resulting in the sharpest plunge in international movement since records began to be compiled.

According to Statistics Korea on Thursday, the number of Korean and foreign migrants, excluding those who stayed less than 90 days, recorded one-point-23 million in 2020, down nearly 16 percent on-year. It’s the sharpest drop since records started in 2000.

Entries fell ten percent on-year, while departures fell 22 percent.

South Korean nationals recorded a net influx of 241-thousand last year. A Statistics Korea official explained that as overseas schools closed or switched to online classes amid the pandemic, many South Koreans returned home.

Among foreigners, last year saw a net outflow of 128-thousand in part because fewer people entered the country as South Korea temporarily suspended some visa-free entry and visa waiver programs.
