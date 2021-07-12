35 Mln Vaccine Doses to Arrive from Mid-July to End August

Photo : YONHAP News

Around 35 million COVID-19 vaccine doses will be supplied from mid-July until the end of August, according to South Korean health authorities.In a Thursday briefing, Health Ministry official Bae Kyung-taek said that 27 million doses will arrive during in the month of August, with another 42 million due in September.He also noted that 799-thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived on Wednesday, bringing the total to nearly two-point-nine million out of ten million doses to be brought in this month.The official said that more details on the timetable for specific vaccine deliveries will be available following further discussions with pharmaceutical firms.South Korea has so far secured 193 million vaccine doses including 20 million from the COVAX global distribution program. Its direct purchases from vaccine makers include 66 million doses from Pfizer, 40 million each from Moderna and Novavax, 20 million from AstraZeneca and seven million from Johnson & Johnson.