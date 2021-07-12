Regions Adopting Tougher Preemptive Distancing Rules to Contain COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

Regions outside the greater Seoul area are quickly introducing rigorous preemptive distancing protocols amid growing concerns over a further spike in COVID-19 infections.The government implemented Level Two in the new four-tier distancing scheme for most cities and regions outside the capital region from 12 a.m. Thursday following a two-week transition period during which they remained under Level One.Hours later, however, Gimhae City in South Gyeongsang Province said that it will enforce even tougher Level Three measures for two weeks from Friday.Gangneung City in Gangwon Province also decided to put in place Level Three for an indefinite time from Saturday.Busan and Daejeon have maintained Level Two but are embracing some of the distancing rules required under Level Three, including a ban on private gatherings of five people or more.Such moves came as local infections reported by regions beyond the Seoul metro area accounted for nearly 30 percent of the new COVID-19 cases announced on Thursday, indicating the fourth wave of the pandemic which began in the capital region is now going national.