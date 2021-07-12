PM Kim Softens His Opposition to Universal COVID-19 Payout

Photo : KBS News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Thursday that the government will consider providing COVID-19 relief payments for everyone if opposing factions reach a consensus on the issue.Kim made the remark during a question-and-answer session with members of the National Assembly Special Committee on Budget and Accounts.It indicates a shift from his earlier position delivered during the same parliamentary budget review session that the latest relief payment should be given to the lower 80-percent income bracket.The prime minister said if rival parties agree on a universal relief payout, the government has no other choice but to reconsider its stance.Despite a possible change in direction, however, Kim said there will be discussion in a potential realignment process on why the fiscal authorities have been agonizing over the matter and whether the public wants equal payout-for-all or prefers to allocate more funds for those in need.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) decided earlier this week to push the government to adjust the payment plan to include everyone, but Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has expressed his reluctance to the move, citing the government’s limited resources.