Threatening Mail Delivered to Japanese Exhibition of 'Statue of Peace'

Photo : KBS News

A mail containing what it claims to be a poisonous substance was reportedly delivered to an art venue in Japan, where the statue symbolizing victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery is scheduled to be displayed from this week.Kyodo News said on Thursday that an envelope containing a bottle filled with an unidentified liquid substance and a document with word “sarin” written upon it was delivered to El Osaka the previous day.The facility is set to open an exhibition titled “After 'Freedom of Expression'?” from Friday to Sunday and display the 'Statue of Peace,' symbolizing victims of Japan's wartime sexual enslavement.Kyodo said the document also contained a written protest regarding the prospective exhibition.According to the Japanese news agency, the operator of El Osaka evacuated around 10 employees for 20 minutes in case the mail contained real poison and reported the incident to the police.Police presume it is not a hazardous substance but water, still the investigation is reportedly underway.The delivery came a day after El Osaka received a letter which threatened unspecified “action” if the organizer does not cancel the event. Japan’s ultra right forces, who have protested the exhibition of the statue, were alleged to responsible for sending the threats.