Outgoing Acting US Ambassador to Leave S. Korea This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Robert Rapson will return to the U.S. this week after ending his term in the host country.He bid farewell to Korea on his twitter account on Thursday and said deputy chief of the mission at the embassy, Christopher Del Corso, will assume the role of acting ambassador as of Friday when he returns to Washington D.C.Recalling his 36-year-long stint related to South Korea-U.S. relations as “meaningful,” Rapson said he is proud to played a part in advancing bilateral relations. He also mentioned his half-year-long experience as acting ambassador as “unforgettable.”Rapson has been serving as acting U.S. ambassador since former U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris resigned at the launch of the Joe Biden administration in January. Biden has yet to appoint Harris’ successor.Corso, a career diplomat who severed as executive director of the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs at the U.S. State Department, was recently appointed as Rapson’s deputy.