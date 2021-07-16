Moon Holds Phone Talks with Vietnam's Top Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in had phone talks on Thursday with Vietnam's top leader, Nguyen Phu Trong, to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation.The phone talks marked the first summit-level discussions between the two nations since Vietnam's ruling Communist Party chief Trong was re-elected for a third term in January.According to Seoul's presidential office, the two leaders agreed to cooperate on the development of the "strategic cooperative partnership" between their nations as they will commemorate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.Moon expressed hope for close cooperation to increase the bilateral trade volume to at least 100 billion dollars by 2023.In response, Trong said Vietnam will expand investment in South Korea to achieve the goal.President Moon also thanked the Vietnamese government for providing a venue for the U.S.-North Korea summit in 2019, asking Vietnam to play a role in swiftly resuming dialogue with the North.Trong responded that Vietnam supports the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and peaceful dialogue.