US Deputy Secretary to Visit S. Korea, Japan Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will visit South Korea next week for talks on regional and global issues as part of a three-nation tour of East Asia.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry and the U.S. State Department on Thursday, Sherman will first fly to Tokyo where she will hold a trilateral meeting with South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori Takeo.During the meeting on Wednesday, the three sides will discuss cooperation on pressing shared challenges, including regional security issues such as North Korea.Vice Minister Choi will also hold a separate bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart during the trip.Sherman will arrive in Seoul on Wednesday for a three-day visit and hold a meeting with Choi on Friday.The State Department said that after Seoul, Sherman will head to Mongolia, adding that the whole trip will run from July 18 to 25. It's uncertain whether her trip will include a visit to China.It said that throughout her travels, the deputy secretary will reaffirm U.S. commitment to working with allies and partners to promote peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and to uphold the international rules-based order.