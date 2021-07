Photo : YONHAP News

Pope Francis has sent a letter to the archbishop of Seoul to express gratitude for contributing to the Vatican's move to offer COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries.The Archdiocese of Seoul said on Thursday that the pope sent the letter to Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung early last month.In the letter, Pope Francis said that he received the offering that Yeom, on behalf of the Archdiocese of Seoul, sent to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the poor.The pope thanked the cardinal for his significant gesture of charity, adding that thanks to the donation, many at-need people around the world will be able to receive the vaccine through the work of the Office of Papal Charities.Last month, the archdiocese sent the Vatican one million U.S. dollars it has collected since around Easter in a donation campaign.