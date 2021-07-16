Netflix Appeals Court Ruling over Network Usage Fees

Photo : YONHAP News

Global streaming giant Netflix said on Thursday that it has appealed a court ruling in favor of local internet service provider SK Broadband in a dispute over network usage fees.The Seoul Central District Court ruled last month that Netflix should pay network usage fees to SK Broadband.Netflix said the separated roles of content providers and internet service providers are the premise for cooperation between the two sides, and the court ruling denies the separate roles, thus endangering the internet ecosystem and net neutrality.Netflix also claimed that the court failed to specify the legal grounds for its judgment that Netflix has an obligation to pay the fees.The local unit of Netflix filed a lawsuit against SK Broadband, claiming that it has no obligation to pay fees for using the South Korean company's network.