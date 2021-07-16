Prime Minister Asks Regional Gov'ts to Set Private Gathering Limit at 4 People

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum asked regional governments to consider setting their limits for private gatherings at four people to avoid confusion among the public.The prime minister made the call on Friday during a government meeting on COVID-19 responses in Seoul, in light of regions outside of the capital area placing limits at four, six or eight people.The greater Seoul area is currently under the highest Level Four, limiting private meetings to four people before 6 p.m. and two after.The prime minister also said that the government will have to impose stronger limits on private gatherings after 6 p.m. in areas outside the Seoul metro area if the number of infections continues to surge.He then criticized some churches for planning in-person services despite public concern, calling on people to refrain from any acts that may endanger their community.