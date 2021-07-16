S. Korea Adds 1,536 COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported one-thousand-536 COVID-19 cases on Friday. The tally dropped slightly from the previous day, but is still the third largest case count since the start of the pandemic.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that the newly confirmed infections from Thursday raised the country's accumulated caseload to 175-thousand-46.The daily figure remains above one-thousand for the tenth consecutive day.Of the new cases, one-thousand-476 were local transmissions and 60 were from overseas.By region, the greater metro area accounted for 75 percent of domestic infections, including 564 in Seoul and 448 in Gyeonggi Province. Other parts of the nation reported 369 cases, or 25 percent of local infections. The ratio surpassed 20 percent for the eighth straight day.One more death has been reported, bringing the death toll to two-thousand-51. The fatality rate for the nation stands at one-point-17 percent.The number of critically ill patients increased by four to 171.