Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) will hold an emergency summit on Friday.New Zealand, which is scheduled to host an online summit of APEC leaders in November, called for an additional urgent meeting to discuss responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.The Friday meeting will be held virtually, bringing together the leaders of the 21-nation APEC group, including U.S. President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum will attend the meeting to represent South Korea.Participating officials are expected to discuss ways for the Asia-Pacific region to get through the health crisis and accelerate economic recovery.