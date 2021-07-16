Gov’t Considering Bringing Home Cheonghae Unit over Outbreak Fears

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is reportedly considering bringing home all members of a naval unit currently on an anti-piracy mission near Africa over fears of a mass outbreak after some members were confirmed with COVID-19.According to a military source on Friday, the head of the unit sent a message to families of crew members aboard the naval destroyer Munmu the Great the previous day that the military is considering bringing them all home on aerial tankers.He said that the members are likely to return next week.Consultation on the return is reportedly under way between the government and foreign missions of countries in Africa where the destroyer is operating.The military said on Thursday that six service members aboard the destroyer have tested positive for the coronavirus. Out of some 300 members on board, about 80 are showing symptoms. None have been vaccinated as the unit left before vaccinations began in the country.