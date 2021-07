Photo : YONHAP News

With just one week left until the Tokyo Olympics kick off, South Korean athletes have begun to head to Japan.The national yacht team has already arrived while the men’s football team will head to Tokyo on Saturday in pursuit of the nation’s second Olympic medal in the sport.On Sunday, Kwon Soon-woo, the only South Korean tennis player competing in the Olympics, will arrive in the Japanese capital.The archery team, men’s team sabre and women’s epee team will arrive in Japan next Monday along with the gymnastics and swimming athletes.The national baseball team, which is aiming to defend its gold medal, will arrive in Tokyo on July 26, three days before facing Israel, while the women’s golf team will arrive on July 31.