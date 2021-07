Photo : KBS News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has instructed some 128-thousand people who work at 32 department stores in the city to get tested for COVID-19.The city government announced on Friday that it was implementing an administrative order to that effect after determining the need for the precaution given the nature of department stores that attract people who linger and roam.Under the order, department store workers in Seoul, including staff dispatched from partner firms, will have to get tested between Saturday and August 21.An official of the Seoul city government said the latest decision came as those who work at department stores deal with unspecified masses on a regular basis.