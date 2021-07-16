Police Seek Arrest Warrants for 2 HDC Employees in Gwangju Building Collapse

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have filed arrest warrants for two employees of HDC Hyundai Development Company for a building collapse in the southwestern city of Gwangju last month that killed nine people and injured eight others.The Gwangju Metropolitan Police on Friday sought the warrants against the site manager of the redevelopment project and another official in charge of safety on charges of negligence on duty resulting in death.An additional charge of violating the industrial safety and health act was included in the warrant request for the on-site manager.The two officials are accused of not following safety guidelines, therefore holding responsibility for the disaster.The investigative team has so far booked 23 people on charges of negligence on duty resulting in death and violation of the construction industry framework act.