Anti-Corruption Watchdog Concludes Special Counsels Subject to Anti-Graft Law

Photo : YONHAP News

The country's anti-corruption watchdog has concluded that special counsels should be subject to anti-graft laws as public officials.The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission announced the decision on Friday after conducting a legal review and receiving recommendations from experts. The interpretation was requested by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.This means that Park Young-soo, the former special prosecutor who had led an investigation into former President Park Geun-hye's influence-peddling scandal, will face a probe for alleged bribery. Park had resigned from the special prosecutor post amid the allegations.Park allegedly received bribes from a local businessman, who is standing trial for his role in a fraud case involving more than ten billion won. The businessman, surnamed Kim, allegedly bribed a senior prosecutor, police officer and journalists.Admitting he and Kim shared meals on two to three occasions and that he received crabs and fish as holiday gifts, Park said he didn't think that they were in violation of the anti-graft law.Park, however, refuted allegations that he borrowed a Porsche from Kim free of charge, saying he later paid a rental fee of two-point-five million won.