DP to Decide on Delaying Pres. Primaries over COVID-19 Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) will reach a decision next week on whether to delay the primary schedule for next year's presidential election and, if so, by how long.DP spokesperson Lee So-young said Friday that some within the party have made calls to make the adjustments amid a resurgence of COVID-19.The spokesperson said party members’ opinions will be collected and then discussed at Monday’s Supreme Council meeting before a decision is made.A key DP official said the party leadership is considering a delay of around three weeks from the previously scheduled September 5.Most of the contenders, including Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung and former Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, have expressed intent to accept a decision from the party leadership.Separately, the ruling party plans to recruit a second group of primary voters online from Friday to August 3. Over one-point-36 million voters, including party members holding voting rights, have so far been selected.