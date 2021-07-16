Gov't to Tighten Gathering Ban Outside Capital Area

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is expected to announce tightened gathering bans for regions outside the capital area, amid signs the COVID-19 pandemic is flaring up again nationwide.Senior Health Ministry official Lee Gi-il said on Friday that the outcome of discussions between the central and local governments regarding a ban on private gatherings of five or more people will likely be announced as early as Sunday.This comes after the ban was eased outside the Seoul metropolitan area earlier this month in line with the government's revamped guidelines, allowing as many as eight people. The original ban was maintained in the capital region.The pandemic outside of the Seoul metro area has been gaining traction, with an average of 345-point-nine cases per day for the past week.Asked whether Level Three or higher will be applied to the entire nation, another senior official, Son Young-rae, said the government is seeking to apply the same gathering ban to minimize confusion.He added that other quarantine rules, such as business restrictions, will be enforced region by region.