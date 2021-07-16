Ruling DP Slams Ex-BAI Chief for Joining Main Opposition PPP

Photo : KBS News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has slammed former Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) Chairman Choe Jae-hyeong, a likely presidential contender, for his surprise entrance to the main opposition People Power Party(PPP).At a party meeting on Friday, DP Floor Leader Yun Ho-jung noted Choe joined the PPP just 17 days after stepping down from his post, which he said was faster than legendary sprinter Usain Bolt.Calling Choe's decision a "constitutional infringement," Yun said the former BAI chief will face the people's judgment.The DP floor leader also attacked former Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl, saying heads of institutions of power are taking advantage of their positions for political ambition without completing their public duty.PPP leader Lee Jun-seok, on the other hand, evaluated Choe's decision as recognition from a likely presidential contender that the main opposition party is a platform to achieve a change in administration.Appearing on a local radio program, Lee turned the tables on the ruling camp, saying the public knows exactly which side pressured and politically attacked Choe while he headed the audit agency, violating its political neutrality and autonomy.