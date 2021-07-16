Menu Content

Moon Calls for Minimal Movement in 'Critical' Weekend to Curb Virus Spread

Write: 2021-07-16 14:59:18Update: 2021-07-16 16:17:02

Moon Calls for Minimal Movement in 'Critical' Weekend to Curb Virus Spread

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has characterized this weekend as a critical crossroad in the country's efforts to curb the latest COVID-19 outbreak, as he asked citizens to limit their movements and refrain from meeting others as much as possible.

In a social media post on Friday, Moon stressed the "frightening" speed of the Delta variant spread. He said that everyone's cooperation is indispensable to achieving a "short and forceful" Level Four distancing effect.

Saying the public's lives cannot be swayed by the virus and that the country must overcome and return to normal, Moon thanked the people for their cooperation in the stepped-up quarantine measures despite inconveniences.

He also recognized medical workers and others keeping the front lines and thanked them for their perseverance despite the sizzling summer heat. He promised all-out efforts in large-scale testing, epidemiological surveys and thorough management of high risk facilities as well as speedier vaccinations.
