Finance Chief Reiterates Objection to Universal Relief Payouts

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has reiterated his opposition to universal COVID-19 relief handouts, an issue hotly debated among lawmakers.Speaking in a Finance Committee meeting at the National Assembly on Friday, Hong said he wants to stick to the government proposal of providing relief to the bottom 80 percent income bracket.Responding to a question from another lawmaker regarding the idea of a basic income for all, Hong said universal provision must be preceded by a good reason, whether it's a livelihood stipend or disaster relief payment. He added it is more efficient to help those in dire need.Hong also said he believes the credit card cashback incentive is necessary, for which a budget of one-point-one trillion won has been proposed.But the minister hinted at openness to making slight adjustments given the changed outbreak situation.