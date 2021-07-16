Menu Content

Seoul Court Acquits Ex-Journalist Indicted for Extortion

Write: 2021-07-16 15:28:53Update: 2021-07-16 15:42:14

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has acquitted a former journalist who was indicted for allegedly attempting to extort a businessman of information on corruption committed by various ruling camp figures.

The Seoul Central District Court on Friday exonerated Lee Dong-jae, a former cable news reporter, as well as Lee's alleged accomplice, a junior reporter surnamed Baek.

Lee was indicted last August for allegedly attempting to force Lee Chul, a convicted fraudster, to provide a list of ruling camp figures his investment firm purportedly lobbied or face additional charges.

Lee, who denies the allegations, has claimed that he communicated with the businessman out of public interest, but never targeted specific figures, including Rhyu Si-min, a retired liberal politician.

Lee's alleged collusion with senior prosecutor Han Dong-hoon, a close associate of former Prosecutor-General-turned-presidential-candidate Yoon Seok-youl, was not included in the prosecution's indictment.
