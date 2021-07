Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will hold their first vice foreign ministers' meeting in four years in Tokyo on Wednesday.First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun will meet with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori Takeo as the three sides discuss cooperation on pressing shared challenges, including regional security issues such as North Korea.Vice Minister Choi will also hold a separate bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart during his two-day trip.Sherman is visiting East Asia from July 18 to 25 as part of a three-nation tour. She will arrive in Seoul on Wednesday for a three-day visit and meet with Choi on Friday.She will then head to Mongolia. It remains uncertain whether her trip will include a stopover in China.