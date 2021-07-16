Domestic Domestic COVID-19 Treatment Effective against Delta Variant in Lab Test

Pharmaceutical firm Celltrion's COVID-19 antibody treatment has been proven to be effective against the Delta variant in animal testing.



In a Friday briefing, Health Ministry official Kwon Jun-wook shared the results for the drug Regkirona, which was tested on Delta variant-infected lab mice.



He said all mice that received the treatment survived with a reduced rate of the virus, and that human trials will soon be conducted by an infectious disease think tank.



Meanwhile, the government plans to provide support for the infrastructure needed for domestic vaccine development.



According to a survey of 13 local vaccine developers, many cited difficulties with insufficient expertise, technology and equipment. Of the firms, five are carrying out clinical trials while the rest are still developing vaccines.