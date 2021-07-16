Jeju Island to Raise Distancing to Level 3 from Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The southern resort island of Jeju will raise its social distancing to Level Three, the second highest in the four-tier system, starting on Monday, after averaging 14 cases a day the last week, qualifying for the upgrade.Level Two has been in place on Jeju Island since last Monday but cluster outbreaks linked to entertainment venues have continued, while new cases are confirmed among visitors and tourists.Under Level Three, private gatherings will be limited to four people while restaurants and cafes will only be allowed to offer takeout or delivery service after 10 p.m. Events and rallies would be limited to 49 people.Families are not exempt from the gathering ban unless they cohabitate. The island will also stop incentives for fully vaccinated people, such as an exemption from the gathering ban.Nightlife establishments in Jeju were placed under a no-assembly order from Thursday which will continue until further notice.