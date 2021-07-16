PM Declares Special Pan-Gov't Effort to Contain COVID-19 Spread

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum has pledged all-out efforts by the government to suppress the ongoing COVID-19 surge across the country.According to the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday, Kim instructed all central administrative agencies, regional governments and affiliated bodies to join "special pan-government" efforts to stem the pandemic tide, which will run from the weekend through July 25.Noting the rapid spread of the virus is once again posing a threat to the daily lives of the public and to the economy, he urged top representatives of ministries and regional governments to attend each meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.Every headquarter meeting will also be led by the prime minister for the time being.Kim instructed ministers and vice ministers to thoroughly examine that quarantine rules are being followed through field trips to sites and facilities under their jurisdiction and to come up with countermeasures as needed.