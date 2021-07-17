S. Korea Adds 1,455 COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported one-thousand-455 new cases throughout Friday, the fourth highest daily tally to date and the eleventh straight day infections have topped one thousand.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that with the latest numbers, the country's accumulated caseload has reached 176-thousand-500.Of the new cases, over 14-hundred are local transmissions and 51 from overseas.By region, the greater metro area accounts for 72-point-five percent of domestic cases including 556 in Seoul and 385 in Gyeonggi Province.Four more deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to two-thousand-55. The fatality rate stands at one-point-16 percent.The number of critically ill patients has risen by 14 from the previous day to 185.In addition to the strictest Level Four social distancing being enforced from earlier in the week in the capital region, authorities plan to ban private gatherings of more than five people in other regions as well. This announcement is set to be made on Sunday.