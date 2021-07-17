Opposition Camp Reiterates Change of Power on Constitution Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Marking Constitution Day, South Korea's political opposition has reaffirmed its resolve to achieve a transition of power next year.Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) spokesperson Lim Seung-ho said in a statement that the constitutional spirit rooted in free democracy and the rule of law is the country's foundation. He said the Constitution is like a lighthouse that points to the direction that society should move in, unswayed by political inclination.Lim said that since the Moon Jae-in administration took office, the values of free democracy and the rule of law have been degraded while the separation of powers has lost force as the administrative branch rose above the legislature and judiciary.Lim said the PPP will reflect on the meaning of Constitution Day and realize a change of power to reestablish the fallen constitutional values.The minor opposition People's Party also voiced criticism, saying those in power pretend to cherish the public's will but they more than often threaten and disparage democratic and law-based values with arrogance and self-righteousness.