Photo : YONHAP News

A COVID-19 case has been reported in the Athletes Village ahead of the start of the 2020 Tokyo Games.According to the organizers on Saturday, an official who had been staying at the Village has tested positive for the virus during a screening process.The personal details of the infected person have not been disclosed citing privacy issues, but the organizing committee stated that the official has left the Athletes Village and is currently in quarantine at a designated hotel.The Athletes Village opened on Tuesday, ahead of the Olympic Games set to begin next Friday. As much as 18-thousand people will be residing at the site at the same time during the Games.