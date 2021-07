Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean men's Olympic football team suffered a 2-1 loss to France in the final tuneup match before the Tokyo Olympics.In the match held at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Friday, Team Korea led the way with Kwon Chang-hoon's 63rd-minute penalty, but Randal Kolo Muani netted an equalizer for France about ten minutes later, followed by another goal from Nathanael Mbuku in the 89th minute.South Korea played Argentina to a 2-2 draw on Tuesday in the first warm-up match.The players led by coach Kim Hak-bum departed for Tokyo on Saturday morning.Placed in Group B, Korea will face New Zealand on July 22, then Romania on the 25th and Honduras the 28th.South Korean men's football is competing in the eleventh Olympics overall and the ninth straight games since the 1988 Seoul Olympics.