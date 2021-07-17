DP Calls Ex-BAI Chief's Presidential Moves an Insult to Constitution

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has fiercely criticized former Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) chairman Choe Jae-hyeong over his presidential aspirations.In a Saturday statement marking Constitution Day, spokesperson Kim Jin-wook said the exercise of power for personal interest is not only an abuse of power but an unconstitutional act and in this respect, recent moves by the former chief state auditor are very regrettable.Kim said the BAI should remain neutral and independent and the resignation of its chief before the end of the tenure for a presidential bid is itself an insult to the Constitution.The spokesman said that Choe even went on to criticize the president and questioned how such a political offensive will be viewed by the public.Kim said the ruling DP will defend the constitutional spirit and build a National Assembly that is of the people and opens up a bright future for the country.