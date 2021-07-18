S. Korea Reports 1,454 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported one-thousand-454 new cases on Sunday, staying above the one-thousand mark for 12 straight days.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Sunday that the new cases detected throughout Saturday raised the country's accumulated caseload to 177-thousand-951.The daily tally steadily fell for four straight days since it hit a record high of one-thousand-614 on Wednesday, but it is hard to say that the nation is seeing a clear slowdown in light of fewer tests over the weekend.The latest tally marks the largest weekend figure, replacing the previous record of one-thousand-324 tallied last Sunday.Of the new cases detected throughout Saturday, one-thousand-402 were local transmissions and 52 were from overseas.By region, the greater metro area accounts for 68-point-four percent of domestic cases including 515 in Seoul and 363 in Gyeonggi Province. Other parts of the nation added 443, or 31-point-six percent of local cases.Two more deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to two-thousand-57. The fatality rate stands at one-point-16 percent.The number of critically ill patients has risen by two from the previous day to 187.