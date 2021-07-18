Menu Content

Korean
English

S. Korea Reports 1,454 New COVID-19 Cases

Write: 2021-07-18 10:18:58Update: 2021-07-18 14:14:47

S. Korea Reports 1,454 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported one-thousand-454 new cases on Sunday, staying above the one-thousand mark for 12 straight days.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Sunday that the new cases detected throughout Saturday raised the country's accumulated caseload to 177-thousand-951.

The daily tally steadily fell for four straight days since it hit a record high of one-thousand-614 on Wednesday, but it is hard to say that the nation is seeing a clear slowdown in light of fewer tests over the weekend.

The latest tally marks the largest weekend figure, replacing the previous record of one-thousand-324 tallied last Sunday.

Of the new cases detected throughout Saturday, one-thousand-402 were local transmissions and 52 were from overseas.

By region, the greater metro area accounts for 68-point-four percent of domestic cases including 515 in Seoul and 363 in Gyeonggi Province. Other parts of the nation added 443, or 31-point-six percent of local cases.

Two more deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to two-thousand-57. The fatality rate stands at one-point-16 percent.

The number of critically ill patients has risen by two from the previous day to 187.
