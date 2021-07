Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's major umbrella labor group has apologized over COVID-19 cases among the participants of its recent rally in Seoul.The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) offered its formal apology on Saturday and decided to take measures to ensure that all rally participants get tested swiftly.The KCTU confirmed in a statement that some participants of the July 3 rally tested positive for the virus.Three infections were confirmed after the rally in central Seoul, in which approximately eight thousand members of KCTU participated.The confirmation prompted the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency to issue an administrative order for all the protesters to undergo a coronavirus tests.