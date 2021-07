Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean starter Kim Kwang-hyun of the Saint Louis Cardinals grabbed his fifth win of the season in Major League Baseball.Kim pitched six scoreless innings on Saturday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis against the San Francisco Giants, helping his team win 3-1.The left hander struck out one, gave up just three hits and walked two in an 85-pitch outing.Kim, who recorded this season’s third quality start, saw his earned run average (ERA) improve from three-point-11 to two-point-87.Kim has not allowed a run over his last 21 innings since the fourth inning of a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 30.