Photo : YONHAP News

Over one million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine have been shipped from SK Bioscience's factory on Sunday.According to authorities, one million-188-thousand doses of the domestically produced vaccine have been shipped from the SK Bioscience factory in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province on Sunday morning.The vaccines are part of doses the nation secured under a contract with AstraZeneca.Most of the vaccines from the latest shipment will be used as second shots for senior citizens aged 60 to 74 who have received their first jabs in May and June.Part of the two-shot vaccines will be used to inoculate those who rejected the so-called mix and match jabs of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines.