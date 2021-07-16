S. Korean IOC Member Tests Positive for COVID-19 on Arrival in Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after arriving in Tokyo for the Olympic Games on Saturday.Ryu Seung-min, the president of the Korea Table Tennis Association (KTTA), said on social media on Saturday that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier in the day after landing at Narita International Airport.Ryu said he was immediately moved to an isolation facility.The IOC member said that he had tested negative on Friday before departing for Japan and had been fully vaccinated. He added that he is completely asymptomatic.Olympic news website Inside the Games reported that Ryu has become the first IOC member to test positive for COVID-19 in Japan prior to the Olympic Games.Ryu could miss out on attending the Olympics although he was scheduled to attend the Games as an IOC member and the head of KTTA.