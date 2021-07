Photo : YONHAP News

As of Saturday, 16-point-13 million people in South Korea have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for 31-point-four percent of the population.According to the state vaccination task force on Sunday, about 34-thousand people received their first shots on Saturday.About six-point-56 million people, or 12-point-eight percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated so far.Over three-point-seven million fully vaccinated people were inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine.South Korea is administering the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen vaccines.