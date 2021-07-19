Report: Moon to Visit Japan for Opening of Olympics, Hold Summit with Suga Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan have reportedly decided to hold a summit between their leaders in Tokyo on Friday when the Olympic Games are set to open.Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Monday that President Moon Jae-in will visit Japan for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics and hold a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the Akasaka Palace state guest house.The paper said that in their first face-to-face summit, the two leaders are likely to discuss the issues of South Korean victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery and forced labor.The Tokyo government will also reportedly dismiss a Japanese diplomat who recently made vulgar remarks about President Moon during a meeting with a South Korean reporter.Hirohisa Soma, deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy, reportedly described Moon as playing with himself while talking about the South Korean president’s desire to meet with Suga and discuss improving bilateral relations.Yomiuri reported that Japan does not want the remarks to hinder the summit between Moon and Suga.