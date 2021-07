Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has sent two aerial tanker transports to return all members of its anti-piracy naval unit in waters off Africa to Korea following an outbreak of COVID-19 on a destroyer.According to the Defense Ministry, two KC-330 Cygnus multi-role aerial tankers departed at 4 p.m. Sunday for "Operation Oasis" to transport all 301 members of the 34th contingent of the unit.The ministry said about 200 fully vaccinated people, including 148 replacement troops and 13 quarantine and medical personnel, are aboard the tankers.They will move the service members aboard the naval destroyer Munmu the Great to the tankers and disinfect the destroyer.As of Sunday, the number of COVID-19 cases among service members of the unit has increased to 68.